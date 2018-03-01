Personal

Three Things I’ve Learned Through Grief

Last year, I lost someone really important and the grief was different than what I had expected. I should have known better than to assume what grief can be or know its complexities. The most simple way to describe my last 6 months can boil down to one word: QUIET.

I got really quiet.

I didn’t want to share much of me. I felt small. I struggled with the thing that I’ve always helped others overcome, “Why should I do ________? What could I possibly contribute to the world that hasn’t already been said or done?” I stopped making things (unless I was being paid), I didn’t read, I felt insecure.

And as I’ve quieted, the voices of others around me have grown louder. And if I’m being honest, the voices around me have probably always been this loud, perhaps I just wasn’t listening. It’s been a time to reflect, to appreciate, to understand and to advocate.

Today I want to share 3 things that I’ve learned during this quietness:

1. I’ve come to learn everyone’s secrets and guess what? We’re all dealing with the same shit. When you listen, people talk. I talk to people online, I have my own close friends, I constantly meet new people at workshops or classes that I teach and we have really deep conversations with our clients every day. We’re all jealous, lonely, insecure, angry, grieving, lonely, joyful, excited and nervous. Did I mention that we all experience loneliness?

So many times, people talk to me like they’re on the outside looking in. That they’re not a part of the circle or tribe that everyone else is a part of. The funny thing is, the person next to you feels the exact same way. Take a deep breath and reach across the aisle. You have a lot to offer. So do they.

Which leads me to number 2:

—–

2. The world wants more of you. We want your full attention. This is something that my husband says to me often. It’s usually when I’m self-analyzing. I’ll grow frustrated with a trait or characteristic that I think is problematic and he’ll say, “I want more of who you are.” I think we do each other a disservice when we’re frazzled, distracted and on our phones. I speak from personal experience, from both sides.

I own a business with my husband and we’ve had hundreds of people sit down across from us who claim our process, our methods or our space is magical. I think the magic comes from attentiveness. When our phones are off, our laptop screen is lowered and we make eye contact, that is truly magical.

How different would the world feel if we all were a little bit more open and vulnerable?

—-

3. External validation doesn’t pay off. Enjoying the process does.

In my 20s, I was always waiting for my big break. I used to see others’ success and was convinced (without a doubt) that that made them happy. Now, I feel myself running away from hype and hustle. I feel strong standing on the ground underneath me.

One of my favorite artists, Dana Tanamachi, says “Live a quiet life and work with your hands” and this is something that I’ve come to understand much more as of late. In this very quiet and humbling phase of my life, I look back to my 20’s and remember a thirst for recognition. I feel content looking into my 30’s with a desire to help people and enjoy the process.

I met with one of my favorite artists while she was visiting Columbus and I asked her how she stayed motivated, inspired and content while making the same type of art over and over. She shared that the process of painting had to be meaningful. The actual daily experience was a priority; not the selling or sharing or finishing. It’s something that has stuck with me and when I feel a restlessness, I think back to that insight.

____

I don’t have everything figured out but I knew I needed to share this. While I’m still learning, understanding and failing myself, I hope that you feel a little less alone after reading this.

And to my grandpa – who I miss very much – I hope you know that you’re one of the few people on earth that reminded me of how smart and strong I am. I will constantly think back to your words of encouragement after I landed my first job. You said, “Your ability, work ethic, and attitude are the things that got you to this point.” I love you and miss you.

Thank you to Creative Babes for letting me share this story, in-person. You all mean the world to me!

Comments

Required fields are marked *

  1. Thank you for sharing this, I feel like I can relate so much. I also lost my grandpa almost three years ago and I’ve been in a funk for what feels like forever now. I struggle with feeling like I have anything valuable to share with the world, so I really appreciate the encouragement.

    Reply

    • Alexa, I’d say it’s a huge step for you to even comment and share that with me. I hope you stay encouraged. And it’s okay if you feel like you take 1 step forward and 3 steps back.

      Reply

  3. I really love this, especially the quote, “Live a quiet life and work with your hands.” Really wonderful lessons – thank you!

    Reply

  5. While reading your story I recalled something my Father said in his very last days. He said “Write your Books” and that was it. I did not realize he knew what or how much I wrote but he had Googled me and up popped an old Account with Helium that I wrote constantly on for years and he had read and rated each one. Who knew he was scout52@yahoo.com.

    I have had three major players in my life cross over in the past four years. I am in my mid Fifties so looking back is not a luxury I award myself I have less time ahead than behind me now. It is bitter but sweet.

    I wanted to Thank you for your writing about the “quiet”. I adore it , crave it yet I am afraid to stay too long in it. I am an extroverted introvert so getting myself out of the house is hard but once out I enjoy the hubbub of the City, the laughter and even the ridiculousness that people cannot agree upon. I would not change one thing. No regrets just a few last words from my loved to spur me further into my process.

    Thank you again, I need to get out of this house in a hurry and you have helped me do this !!

    Reply

  6. When we pass psychological and emotional crises always find an open door towards personal peace, so we have to hurry to enter it without hesitation for the real door to create the balance necessary to continue life in peace and peace and a genuine desire for creativity and positive addition

    Reply

  8. An important and timeless message for all. Thank you for sharing I particularly felt moved by your point on the world wanting more. It is so easy to feel connected when in fact we are disconnected. We can fool ourselves into thinking that social media means connectedness, when in fact it can drive us far from being connected to others on a deep and personal level. I appreciate your post.

    Reply

